Gene and Randall presents paranormal investigator John Olsen, who says he grew up in a haunted house! John has spent the last 25 years interviewing and documenting first-hand accounts of those who have witnessed all kinds of strange and unusual phenomena in the western United States. The Stranger Bridgerland series, currently consisting of three books, contains firsthand accounts of everything from ghosts, monsters and hauntings, to glitches in the matrix, Sasquatch and UFOs. But just hearing about the personal paranormal encounters of John and his family may be quite enough to demonstrate that something really strange is going on.