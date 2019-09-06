The Enemies Within Our Government and The Church, Plus, Search and Destroy, Inside the Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh



9:06-9:28a ET - Trevor Loudon - The Enemies Within our Government and The Church. Trump vs the largely Marxist Deep State and just how many congress members can pass a background check? The Socialism Expert is the Author of “Barack Obama and the Enemies Within” and “The Enemies Within: Communists, Socialists and Progressives in the U.S. Congress”



9:32-9:58a ET - Ryan Lovelace - The author of Search and Destroy: Inside the Campaign Against Brett Kavanaugh talks about his new book. He covers legal news in Washington as the D.C. Business of Law Reporter at The National Law Journal



10:06-10:29a - John Zmirak - For the media, there are no radicals on the left, no extremists, and there’s hardly even a “left.” And Mass Shootings continue to Cause Mass Delusions. The Stream.org’s Senior Editor discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - The Trump/Russia Rerun Never Ends on MSNBC. The Cajun Crusher, host of the award-winning Ring Side Politics and Louisiana’s favorite son has all the details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Candi Cushman - How does legalizing same-sex marriage impact our schools? Focus on the Family’s Education Analyst discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Deroy Murdock - Hollywood Conservatives Choose To Stay Quiet and out of the political fray, as divisional lines are being set by the likes of Deborah Messing and Alyssa Milano. Fox News contributor, contributing editor of National Review Online and a founding member of the Project 21 black leadership network discusses



11:32-11:42a ET - Alfredo Ortiz - CEO of Job Creators Network says Recession obsession is unwarranted.



11:46-11:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



