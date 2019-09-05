The Current Chinese Military Threat vs US Military Strength, & Pres Trump Continues To Expose “Never Trumpers” of All Colors and Stripes



9:06-9:28a ET - Peter Leitner - The Chinese Military Threat as discussed by the professor at the School of Science and Technology Intelligence at the National Intelligence University. He also spent 21 years as a senior strategic trade adviser and negotiator in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.



9:32-9:58a ET - Karen Kataline - Commentator, columnist & talk show host returns to discuss ex-congressman Walsh’s Challenge to Trump Shows GOP ‘Never-Trumpers’ Like to Lose, Biden Gaffing Himself Out of Contention while the remainder are in search of a message.



10:06-10:29a - Dr Jerry Newcome - Did Jefferson Really Edit Out the Miracles from his Bible? And Why Saving Sex for Marriage is good for Marriage. Author of American Amnesia, on-air host and senior producer for Truth that Transforms (formerly The Coral Ridge Hour), the TV outreach of the late Dr. D. James Kennedy discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Tucker Perkins - A recent study released by Georgia State University linked lower emission bus exhaust to improved academic performance. The President and CEO of Propane Education and Research Council shares the details..



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Carol Swain - “Reckless accusations and misguided approaches” are “sowing seeds of division” in America. Professor of Political Science and Professor of Law-Vanderbilt University Law School and Project 21 member discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Richie Jaynes - CEO of Hemp Lyfe discusses the benefits of CBD oil and how it aids in your quality of life



11:46-11:58a ET - Rachel Campos-Duffy - Fox News personality, a congressman’s wife and mother of nine, manages to write her first children’s book that goes to the core of true American values. It’s what you’d want all our children and grandchildren to know. She is here to share.



