Indexing Capital Gains - A Game Changer, Socialism More Devastating Than 36.4 Hurricanes Per Year and 56th Anniversary of MLK’s I Have A Dream Speech



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Grover Norquist - Indexing capital gains would be a game changer for over 50% of

Americans. The Dems only wished they had thought of it. The president of Americans for Tax Reform breaks it down for us.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Implementing socialism in the United States would cause the economic devastation of 36.4 hurricanes each year –each equivalent in devastation to Katrina, Harvey, and Sandy.The Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Dr Alveda King - Evangelist and Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Lifediscusses 56th Anniversary of her Uncle MLK’s iconic “I HAVE A DREAM” speech and The National Day of Mourning for life.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - The Bestselling author, media and legal analyst reports that Kanye West’s Music Gets Born Again.



10:32-10:58a ET - Jason Jones - Dear Leftists: Don’t Start a Civil War You Can’t Finish. The senior contributor to the stream, film producer, author, activist and human rights worker discusses.



11:06-11:29a ET - Joshua Mills - The internationally recognized minister and author talks about his new book, Seeing Angels: How to Recognize and Interact with Your Heavenly Messengers



11:32-11:58a ET - Nancy De Moss Wolgemuth & Robert Wolgemuth - Their new book and first written together, You Can Trust God to Write Your Story comes after many years of experiencing and observing God at work in the twists and turns of their own lives and others. It’s an encouragement to trust Him when facing life’s challenges and tragedies.



