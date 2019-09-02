Sunday TV News Review, Pressure Is On Congress To Do Something About Gun Violence, FEMA Chief Says $155 million Transfer Will Not Affect Emergency Preparedness.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - President Trump at G7, strikes a deal with Japan on trade, America’s economy clearly the envy of the world and Dems still looking for traction and a message



9:32-9:58a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker talks about Labor Day, It’s History, The Gaffe Man Strikes Again and Again, And Shay’s Rebellion, The Eye Opener.



10:06-10:29a - Jim Simpson - Antifa, The Real Fascists. Will the MSM ever get it? Violent Antifa Is The Real Face of The Left explains the investigative journalist, businessman and former economist and budget examiner for the White House Office of Management and Budget



10:32-10:42a ET - Matthew Heiman - The National Security Expert discusses the latest with Iran and the surprise appearance of Iran’s Foreign Minister at the G7.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Bennett’s War, Don’t Let Go and Overcomer.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Calvin Beisner - A Sad Tale of a Wealthy Millennial’s Moral Confusion as shared by the spokesman and founder of the Cornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation. He is also an author and speaker on the application of the Biblical world view to economics, government, and environmental policy.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Chris Thurmon - In a world that is veering dangerously off course from what it calls “truth” comes a classic work that unmasks the lies we unwittingly believe, lies that destroy us and ultimately damage our emotional health, relationships, and spiritual life. The psychologist, bestselling author, and sought-after speaker discusses.



