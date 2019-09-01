How does a teenage UFO investigator from the ’60s mature into a professor of religious studies specializing in the traditions of heavenly ascent? You’ll find out as Gene and Randall present David Halperin. According to David, the UFO phenomenon is about us–our hopes, our longings, our terrors. Some of it is emerging … With messages for us? Perhaps, if we just need to learn to decode them. David taught Jewish history in the Religious Studies Department at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill from 1976 through 2000. His perspective on UFOs is that like religion, they are a human construct that has nothing to do with space travel or life on other planets. According to David, they are alien, but instead of coming from space, they come from within our own minds, our own souls, where there’s enough alienness to fill a universe. During this episode, David will offer insights into both sightings and abductions, including former Beatle John Lennon’s sighting of a UFO over New York City in 1974.