Just How Serious Are Comey’s Problems Post IG Report, & JW’s Report On Omar and Clinton Emails



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - Former constitutional law professor, and recognized legal commentator discusses the IG reveal on Comey, Rep Omar’s issues with the FEC and JW’s report on Clinton emails.



9:32-9:58a ET - Scott Johnston - Is PC culture running amok on college campuses and ruining our institutions of higher learning? Former Yale graduate and author of the hilarious new novel, CAMPUSLAND lampoons today’s colleges and explores how cultural rules are changing faster than ever at universities across the country.



10:06-10:29a - Jason Jones - Dear Leftists: Don’t Start a Civil War You Can’t Finish. The senior contributor to the stream, film producer, author, activist and human rights worker discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Matt Philbin - After this week’s MTV Video Music Awards, ABC, NBC and CBS couldn’t stop gushing over pop star Taylor Swift’s liberal awakening. Managing Editor of MRC Culture has details



10:46-10:58a ET - Stephen Kendrick - The producer of the A+ Cinematic rated Movie, Overcomer shares insider info on the movie that families are laughing, crying, enjoying and understanding more about identity.



11:06-11:29a ET - John O’Connor - An Oklahoma judge this week ordered pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in that state's opioid crisis. With details is, famed Deep Throat attorney, and author of the book, Postgate: How the Washington Post Betrayed Deep Throat, Covered Up Watergate, and Began Today's Partisan Advocacy Journalism



11:32-11:58a ET - John Koufos - How to move on from a prison record when you’re looking for work. Director of Reentry Initiatives with Right on Crime, the leading conservative criminal justice reform organization shares some inspirational stories.





