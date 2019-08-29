NY Times Serves Up Most Diabolical Lie, Why? Are You Ready For More Voter Fraud and Not From The Russians?



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET-Dr Scott Magill-The New York Times has orchestrated the most diabolical lie intended to secure a win for Socialism and the devastation of America in 2020 says the Executive Director Veterans in Defense of Liberty



9:32-9:58a ET-Megan Barth-More warnings regarding pending voter fraud and no, it’s not from Russia. Plus, DHS bars Dem staffers from visiting border facilities and how much trouble is Omar really in? The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a- Liz Peek-Will Fed Chair Powell have better news for the economy, Dem Pres Candidates Flipping & Flopping & more antisemitism at the NY Times. The Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst has all the details.



10:32-10:42a ET-Sean Scaturro-Each Year, It Seems There Are More Changes To Health Insurance—Making It More Confusing Than Ever For Consumers. USAA’s Director of Insurance Advice shares.



10:46-10:58a ET-Steve Evans-Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET-Marianne Mendoza-An Angel Mom who's son was killed by an illegal alien, discusses President Trump’s move to cancel the family “loophole” that has allowed illegal-immigrant parents and children to pour into the U.S.



11:32-11:58a ET- John Tamny-Is Fed chief Jerome Powell or Chinese President Xi Jinping a more dangerous threat to the U.S.? Director of the Center for Economic Freedom at FreedomWorks explains



