Eye Witness Report Of An ICE Facility, The Latest On Your Money and Viral Videos



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Maria Espinoza - The National Director of The Remembrance Project, which honors and remembers Americans and legal residents who have been killed by illegal aliens reports on her latest visit to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Facility last week, and the Remembrance Project Tour.



9:32-9:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Tariffs are coming, all eyes on China and Hong Kong and consumer confidence still running strong. The Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Patrick Wood - Battle and Pushback Over 5G Rollout Is Heating Up and Could Brazil Be Invaded To ‘Save’ The Amazon Rainforest? The leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed "New International Economic Order reports



10:32-10:42a ET - James Bell - The auto industry expert shares the top tips you should know about before buying your first car.



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream says new gun laws will not work any better, and Google insiders expose more bias against conservatives.



11:06-11:29a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - NY Times best-selling author, leading expert on global Islamic terrorism and Chairman of ACT! for America, the largest national security grassroots organization in America puts US Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib in the proper perspective.



11:32-11:58a ET - Peter Leitner - The Chinese Military Threat as discussed by the professor at the School of Science and Technology Intelligence at the National Intelligence University. He also spent 21 years as a senior strategic trade adviser and negotiator in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.







