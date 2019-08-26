Sunday TV News Review, President Trump at G7, Trade Deal With Japan, China Trade Complications & Sen Whitehouse’s Problem.



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - President Trump at G7, strikes a deal with Japan on trade, America’s economy clearly the envy of the world and Dems still looking for traction and a message.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man discusses the complicated China Trade battle, Mortgage Rates continue to go down and consumer confidence holding strong. What recession?



9:46-9:58a ET - Bob Barr - The problems with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse amicus brief filing. The former US Attorney and Congressman has details.



10:06-10:29a - Dr Carole Swain - “Reckless accusations and misguided approaches” are “sowing seeds of division” in America. Professor of Political Science and Professor of Law-Vanderbilt University Law School and Project 21 member discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Alison Acosta Winters - China will be slapping tariffs on $75 billion worth of American imports, retaliating against tariffs President Trump slapped on Chinese imports. The Senior Policy Fellow at Americans for Prosperity has details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Overcomer, Angel Has Fallen and Ready or Not.



11:06-11:29a ET - Mary Grabar - A CA school curriculum was just knocked down as “leftist propaganda,” thanks to citizens voicing complaints—but they “should not let down their guard,” says Scholar and resident fellow at the Alexander Hamilton Institute for the Study of Western Civilization.



11:32-11:58a ET - Daniel Greenfield - What American Jews Don’t Understand About BDS? With details, The Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism



