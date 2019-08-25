Gene and Randall present abduction researcher Kathleen Marden, who will be discussing her fifth book, “Extraterrestrial Contact: What to Do When You’ve Been Abducted,” which serves as a handbook to advise experiences and their families on how to cope with such encounters. Kathleen earned a BA degree in social work and worked as an educator and education services coordinator while attending graduate school. She is also a Master level practitioner of The Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique. Her interest in UFOs and contact began in 1961, when her aunt and uncle, Betty and Barney Hill, had a close encounter and subsequent abduction in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. She serves as MUFON’s Director of Experiencer Research. and is on the Board of Directors of the Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial and Extraordinary Encounters (FREE).