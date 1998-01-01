Waiting On The Fed, Dems Flipping & Flopping Already, And Can’t We All Just Get Along?



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Will Fed Chair Powell have better news for the economy, Dem Pres Candidates Flipping & Flopping & more antisemitism at the NY Times. The Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst has all the details.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Zmirak - Can’t We All Just Get Along? Searching for Common Ground in Today’s America. The Stream.org’s Senior Editor discusses.



10:06-10:29a - Daniel Greenfield - What American Jews Don’t Understand About BDS? With details, The Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, is an investigative journalist and writer focusing on the radical Left and Islamic terrorism



10:32-10:42a ET - Elaine Parker - Why are Dems backing off on their once-fervent embrace of Medicare For All? The Communications Officer of Job Creators Network discusses.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Skillet Frontman Asks, ‘What in God’s Name Is Happening to Christianity?’ Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Michael Friedson - Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar were told by Israel that they were not allowed into the country. Weighing in from Israel is the co-founder and executive editor of The Media Line News Agency



11:32-11:58a ET - Sally Read - Author of Annunciation, A Call to Faith In a Broken World. She also wrote, Night's Bright Darkness: A Modern Conversion Story and three books of poetry published by Bloodaxe Books.



