Amazing, Dems Hoping For A Bad US Economy, Tea Party Alive & Well and Overcomer Movie Opens This Friday



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Chris Garcia - CEO of Vicar Financial, Inc. and a former senior Trump official at the U.S. Commerce Department discusses the dramatic growth of small and minority business in America, China Trade obstacles, US GDP and Trump economy.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The Tea Party Isn’t Dead. It’s More Vibrant and Essential Than Ever, says the Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Priscilla Schirer - Talks about Overcomer coming out on August 23rd. It’s another great movie from the Kendrick brothers and the entire family will laugh, cry, enjoy and especially reclaim their identity.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Does Katy Perry have or should have a #HeToo Problem? The Bestselling author, media and legal analyst explains.



10:32-10:58a ET - Grover Norquist - Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution says, "The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes," so why does Congress want to surrender federal taxing authority to your local airport! President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes breaks it down.



11:06-11:29a ET - Liz Wheeler - In Tipping Points: How to Topple the Left’s House of Cards, The popular host of One America News Network’s "Tipping Point with Liz Wheeler" identifies the five “Tipping Points” where liberals are poised to win, trains you in her proven debating techniques, and deputizes you to take up arms in the fight for our nation’s heart and soul.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Wilfred Reilly - Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War, as researched and written about by the political science professor at Kentucky State University. He’s back to further this important discussion.

