9:06-9:28a ET - Brigitte Gabriel - NY Times best-selling author, leading expert on global Islamic terrorism and Chairman of ACT! for America, the largest national security grassroots organization in America puts US Congresswomen Omar and Tlaib in the proper perspective.



9:32-9:58a ET - Jeff Crouere - Republicans have a great opportunity in Louisiana. The Cajun Crusher, host of the award-winning Ring Side Politics and the Louisiana’s favorite son has all the details.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Dan Perkins - Trump economy doing better than Dems can stand. Since when did optimism become a bad thing? With details is the author, and foreign policy expert.



10:32-10:42a ET - Rick Smith - CEO and founder of Axon, the global leader of connected technologies for public safety says, his New Book “The End of Killing” Explores How Technology Can Help Solve Some of the World’s Greatest Problems



10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - Misfud and Halper Cop to Being Agents Tasked With Targeting Trump People: Who Gave the Order? The managing editor of The Stream.org is asking the million dollar question..



11:06-11:29a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker talks about The Gun Control Dilemma and Woodstock’s Galvanizing Moment.



11:32-11:58a ET - Jeanne Blasberg - Author of Eden: A Novel, winner of the Beverly Hills Book Awards for Women's Fiction. Her new novel, “The Nine” talks about issues of privilege, access, and class and how all is coming to a head on traditionally elite campuses.







