Sunday TV News Review, Left Praying for a Recession, Kudlow Pushes Back Plus Free Trade Support & Gun Control Status



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Why are Dems and progressives cheering for a recession? Kudlow insists Trump economy still going strong. And is congress ready for gun control?



9:32-9:58a ET - Michael Daugherty - Where’s the accountability for Gov’t data breaches that include Julian Assange, Bradley Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden, and the DNC? The author and Cyber expert also discusses Google’s intent to make sure Trump is not re-elected.



10:06-10:29a - Vede Seeterram - Is there a bias against men in family courts? And how does this system hurt families and our society? the filmmaker and cultural observer shares.



10:32-10:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - Are white men becoming some of America’s greatest threats? The commentary writer for the Washington Examiner calls out the ongoing myth.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Angry Birds Movie 2, Blinded By The Light and 47 Meters Down: Uncaged.



11:06-11:29a ET - Bob Beauprez - The Democratic Field is starting to reduce their numbers. Who will be the last man/woman standing? And when congress gets back, will anything come about for gun control advocates? The former Colorado congressman and businessman talks



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Steve Ward - The chiropractor and expert spine analyst offers some unique insight into Democratic presidential candidates, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg and Cory Booker. You don’t want to miss this. Very fascinating stuff.



