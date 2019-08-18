Gene and Randall present Bryan Bonner, a skeptical paranormal investigator, from the Rocky Mountain Paranormal Research Society. But he’s not a debunker, just a clear thinker who tries to take a realistic approach in his studies of the strange and unknown. In his work, Brian uses a collection of equipment and the most important tool, critical thinking. He employs stage magic, mentalism and science to seek the evidence to solve the mysteries, and close the cases. His work has earned the respect of believers and skeptics alike; and earned the fear of fraudsters and charlatans. In some hilarious encounters, he outwits the con-artists. He is an expert at exposing houses, pranks and scams, and creating some to prove a point.