9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Rubin - Israel says, “No” to Omar and Tlaib. It was ok for them to reject Israel with BDS, but no so, when Israel rejects them. The former Pentagon official, Middle East regional politics, Iran, Syria, and Persian Gulf expert discusses the latest.



9:32-9:58a ET - Wilfred Reilly - Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War, as researched and written about by the political science professor at Kentucky State University. He’s back to further this important discussion.



10:06-10:29a - Bruce Kauffmann - The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker talks about The Gun Control Dilemma and Woodstock’s Galvanizing Moment.



10:32-10:42a ET - Kyle Drennen - Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Unhinged MSNBCers Keep Comparing Trump to Hitler. Senior News Analyst for MRC reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Erin Smalley - Back to School, Back to Stress. The Program Manager of Marriage Ministries at Focus on the Family offers her sound insight and advice.



11:06-11:29a ET - Raynard Jackson - 42 Homicides a day in Chicago, but the MSM is ignoring, why? The Pulitzer Prize nominated columnist and President & CEO of Raynard Jackson & Associates, LLC, an internationally recognized political consulting, government affairs, and PR firm based in Washington, DC discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Lew Uhler - In spite of China Trade issues, stock market skittishness, and Dems cheering for a recession, the Trump economy continues to roll along.Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee talks.



11:46-11:58a ET - Peter Gentile - The producer of the Award Winning 9/11 Documentary, You Are Here, A Come From Away Story discusses this Fathom Event that comes to the big screen one night only on 9/11.





