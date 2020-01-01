Should Democrats Count On The Latino Vote? Dems Inciting Violence Against Conservatives and Congress Passes Mammoth 2-Yr Budget Deal



9:06-9:28a ET - Israel Ortega - Who on the Democratic stage has the Latino vote advantage and how big a factor will it be for 2020? The spokesperson for the LIBRE Initiative, an organization that seeks to equip the Hispanic community with the tools it needs to be prosperous breaks it down.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Democrats continue to incite violence against conservatives. the Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Rachel Bovard - Congress passes mammoth $2 trillion, two-year budget deal. Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute says, “Goodbye to Fiscal Conservatism-may you RIP.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Dems and Media keep fanning flames of racism and disunity and Hollywood Stars of Tomorrow May Be Replaced by Actors of the Digital Kind reports the Bestselling author, media and legal analyst.



10:32-10:58a ET - Adam Andrzejewski - Baltimore's 30,000 Public Employees Cost Taxpayers $2 Billion But Can't Save Their Own City says The founder of OpenTheBooks.com and author of “Operation Drain The Swamp”



11:06-11:29a ET - Chris Arps - On Anniversary of Michael Brown's Death, Ferguson's Leaders Given "Blueprint for a Better Deal for Black America". The member of the Project 21 national advisory council, managing partner with the digital media and political consulting firm NLB Enterprises LLC explains.



11:32-11:58a ET - Walker Wildmon - A new poll has found that Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 are becoming less and less enamored with the LGBT lifestyle each year. The Vice President of Operations with the American Family Association has details.

