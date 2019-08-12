Trump Taunts Dems to Keep Emotional Iron Hot, Are They Too Easy? Plus How The Charlottesville Lie Continues



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses the Dems Top 5 presidential hopefuls and his latest PragerU video regarding the Charlottesville Lie.



9:32-9:58a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Dems Remain Hyperbolic Over Shootings, Harris Plays Race Card With Russian Interference, and Bloomberg says younger generation of Dems need to earn their spurs.



10:06-10:29a - Bruce Thatcher - Last week, Gun Control was the #1 concern of voters overtaking the crisis at the border, and the so-called concentration camps. Meanwhile ICE planned raid was executed last week resulting in 680 arrests. Founder of History Speaks, Author and immigration expert has more of the story you should know.



10:32-10:42a ET - Deneen Borelli - The Americanconservativeauthor columnist and TV personalityshares why Trump is not a racist, White Supremacist or a bigot. She also discusses her new leadership position with Women for Trump 2020.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Dora and the Lost City of Gold, The Art of Racing in the Rain, and Brian Banks.



11:06-11:29a ET - Alex Newman - Public Education; A Vehicle to Undermine Freedom. CEO of Liberty Sentinel Media, award-winning international journalist, educator, and author discusses.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Resistance and hate speech getting in the way of America’s success. Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee says it’s time to, “Man your own oars.”



11:46-11:58a ET - Garth Stein - Based on his best-selling novel THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN has now become a movie and is on a big screen near you. The author is here is to tell us all about it.

