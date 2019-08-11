Gene and Randall present author and UFO investigator Preston Dennett, who discusses his current book, “Schoolyard UFO Encounters.” For the past 170 years, schools across the United States and the world have been targeted and visited by UFOs. And they are not simple fly-overs. Preston believes that the ETs are here, and they are coming for our children. He began investigating UFOs and the paranormal in 1986 when he discovered that his family, friends and co-workers were having dramatic unexplained encounters. Since then, he has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and investigated a wide variety of paranormal phenomena. He’s a field investigator for MUFON, and the author of a number of articles in various UFO and paranormal publications.