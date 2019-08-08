Guess What? Conservatives Are Not Mass Murderers, The White Supremacy Myth and The Art of Racing in the Rain.



9:06-9:28a ET - Jim Simpson - Surprise, Surprise! Mass Murderers Are NOT Conservatives. The investigative journalist, businessman and former economist and budget examiner for the White House Office of Management and Budget explains



9:32-9:42a ET - Eddie Scarry - The "White Supremacy Violence myth,” is it based on cooked studies?” The commentary writer for the Washington Examiner reports



9:46-9:58a ET - Garth Stein - Based on his best-selling novel THE ART OF RACING IN THE RAIN has now become a movie and is releasing today. The author is here is to tell us all about it.



10:06-10:29a - Sara Carter - Everyday, there’s new information regarding the orchestration of a coup by the intelligence community in concert with Obama higher ups. National and international award-winning Investigative reporter, Fellow with The Independent Women’s Forum and Fox News Contributor shares the latest.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jeff Crouere - Mario Lopez found out what happens when you bring your brown face, but forget your officially approved brown voice.



10:46-10:58a ET - Sheri Rose Shepherd - The best-selling author and speaker says dyslexia could have branded her life, but she contended for a healthier, God-ordained identity rather than the one the culture could have defined for her. She shares her story with us.



11:06-11:29a ET - Tom Tancredo - Former U.S. Congressman talks about the rancid Democratic rhetoric and the President’s visits in Dayton and El Paso. He also serves as Advisory Board Member for We Build The Wall.



11:32-11:42a ET - Dr Alveda King - Evangelist and director of Civil Rights for the Unborn for Priests for Life, took exception to Washington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory’s characterization of President Trump’s recent comments on Baltimore as racist. She is here to explain.



11:46-11:58a ET - Priscilla Schirer - Talks about Overcomer coming out on August 23rd. It’s another great movie from the Kendrick brothers and the entire family will laugh, cry, enjoy and especially reclaim their identity.



