9:06-9:28a ET - Andrew Yarrow - Help men, don't shame them for 'toxic masculinity'explains historian and journalist and author of Man Out: Men on the Sidelines of American Life, which examines the often ignored struggles of millions of American men.



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - What a difference a week makes. Last week, it was Immigration, now after two plus one massacres this past weekend, It’s now about Gun Control. Why Dems did not want Trump in Dayton and El Paso? Plus, Death Camps for Trump supporters? The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Dan Gabriel - The filmmaker, who spent 9 years in the CIA and completed 6 tours in the Middle East discusses his documentary Mosul, the Taliban Peace Deal and Iran Sanctions.



10:32-10:42a ET - Kyle Drennen - Nets Silent: Ohio Shooter Alleged Twitter Account Supported Antifa Violence, and Elizabeth Warren. Senior News Analyst for MRC has the details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - John Lott - World Recognized Expert on Guns and Crime, President of Crime Prevention Research Center discusses the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio.



11:32-11:42a ET - David Thomas Roberts - Trump Should Never Release His Tax Returns says serial entrepreneur, inventor, public speaker, and author of “The Death of Liberty.”



11:46-11:58a ET - Tina Konkin - Founder and Director of Relationship Lifeline, and a coach to many including celebrities learned first hand How God Used The Other Woman to save her marriage.







