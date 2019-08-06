President and First Lady On Mission for Peace and Unity, Tea Party Still Alive and Well and Even Dem Voters Want E-Verify







9:06-9:28a ET - BML Commentary - New York Times almost got it right, Why Dems don’t want Trump in El Paso, TX or Dayton, OH. Here’s their opportunity for healing and unity. Will they help? And Red Flag Law Immenent?



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Sorry to disappoint the Deep State, The Resistance and the IRS, but the death of the Tea Party Movement has been greatly exaggerated says the Co-Founder and President of the Tea Party Patriots.



9:46-9:58a ET - Chris Chmielenski - NumbersUSA Director of Policy and Activism reports that Dem Voters Want Businesses to Use E-Verify, But You Couldn’t Tell From Presidential Debates.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Dems and Media fanning flames of racism and disunity and hiding behind Trump. Plus, the reboot of Party of Five is “agenda Laden explains the Bestselling author, media and legal analyst.



10:32-10:58a ET - John Zmirak - Our Test for Immigrants Should be Nakedly Political reports the Senior Editor of The Stream



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Gregg Jantz - Weekend Massacres; Looking in All the Wrong Places for Answers. Therapist explains what we get wrong when trying to understand causes



11:32-11:58a ET - Carl Gallups - The bestselling author, former decorated law enforcement officer and Sr Pastor at Hickory Hammock Church discusses a weekend of massacres and growing lawlessness.











