The Almost Coup That Came Close, He Refused to Lie, CNN’s Racist Language and Viral Videos



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Jerome Corsi - Investigative journalist and senior staff writer, and author of Silent No More discusses his further vindication after the Mueller report and whether we’ll get to the bottom of this orchestrated coup to invalidate a duly elected president.



9:32-9:42a ET - Geoff Dickens - On the second night of CNN’s Democratic debate, CNN’s Don Lemon pushed the candidates on the stage to attack President Trump’s “racist rhetoric” and “racist tweets attacking Baltimore.” Deputy Research Director at the Media Research Center discusses



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Lauren Wright - Dems Cannot Help Themselves, In Lieu of Solutions, they continue to Stoke The Fires Of Fear And Racism. And the Associate Research Scholar and Lecturer at the Woodrow Wilson School and Department of Politics at Princeton University Debates The Debate.



10:32-10:58a ET - Grover Norquist - Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution says, "The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes," so why does Congress want to surrender federal taxing authority to your local airport! President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes breaks it down.



11:06-11:29a ET - Jim Milley - Executive Director of Bridges acknowledges the increasing loneliness, fear, and division among Americans is creating chaos and confusion. He has solutions to truly transform our country in this post-Christian subculture



11:32-11:58a ET - Erica Wiggenhorn - Step into the streets of Jerusalem and encounter the Jewish Rabbi who turned the world upside down. The founder of Every Kife Ministries discusses her new book, Unexplainable Jesus: Rediscovering the God You Thought You Knew







