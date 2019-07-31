Today’s Race Politics And The Impact On Liberal Cities In America and After Two Night of Dem Debates, What Should America Know For Sure?



9:06-9:28a ET - Bill Federer - Race Politics, Civil Rights, & LBJ's BIG SWITCH from Intimidation to Entitlement and how it shows itself in today’s politics. The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch discusses



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - After Two Nights of Dem Debates, what should the country know by now? And Elijah Cummings Rejects HUD Sec Carson’s Invite to tour Baltimore. The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Dr Jerry Newcombe - Are the Ten Commandments for today? The co-host and spokesperson for Truth that Transforms (formerly The Coral Ridge Hour), the TV outreach of the late Dr. D. James Kennedy discusses.



10:32-10:42a ET - Kevin Malone - Former general manager of the LA Dodgers and president and co-founder of the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking says Sex trafficking is more common than you think -- Here's what you should know.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Timothy Gordon - Discusses his latest book, Catholic Republic - Why America Will Perish Without Rome.



11:32-11:58a ET - Steve Carr - What can be done about the Excessive Credit Card Interest Rates. President of Alliance Group and Shared Abundance discusses.



