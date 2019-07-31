« previous next »
Today's Race Politics & The Impact On Liberal Cities In America and...
Today’s Race Politics And The Impact On Liberal Cities In America and After Two Night of Dem Debates, What Should America Know For Sure? 

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads


9:06-9:28a ET - Bill Federer - Race Politics, Civil Rights, & LBJ's BIG SWITCH from Intimidation to Entitlement and how it shows itself in today’s politics. The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch discusses

9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - After Two Nights of Dem Debates, what should the country know by now?  And Elijah Cummings Rejects HUD Sec Carson’s Invite to tour Baltimore.  The co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports

10:06-10:29a - Dr Jerry Newcombe - Are the Ten Commandments for today? The co-host and spokesperson for Truth that Transforms (formerly The Coral Ridge Hour), the TV outreach of the late Dr. D. James Kennedy discusses.

10:32-10:42a ET - Kevin Malone - Former general manager of the LA Dodgers and president and co-founder of the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking says Sex trafficking is more common than you think -- Here's what you should know.

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.

11:06-11:29a ET - Timothy Gordon - Discusses his latest book, Catholic Republic - Why America Will Perish Without Rome.

11:32-11:58a ET - Steve Carr - What can be done about the Excessive Credit Card Interest Rates.  President of Alliance Group and Shared Abundance discusses.



