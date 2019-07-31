What’s The Real Problem With Baltimore? Is Resistance Really Working For America? And NBC Caught Putting Their Thumbs On The Dem Debate Scale



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Who and what is really to blame for Baltimore and all the other cities battling poverty, neglect, homelessness, and addiction, as if that’s not all? Plus, a different solution to the welfare state. The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Chairman of Tea Party Patriots Action, today urged opponents of President Trump to reverse their unfounded resistance to his governance, and look instead for opportunities to work for the good of the country.



9:46-9:58a ET - Julia Seymour - Not only did NBC debate moderators give California Sen. Kamala Harris extra time during its June debate, it turns out twelve executives from NBC Universal and parent company Comcast gave her campaign cash too. The Assistant Managing Editor for the MRC Business reports.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Google has been busy of late laying down a track record of bias against conservative, pro-life, and Christian content. The Bestselling author, media and legal analyst reveals.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Adil Daud - Melanoma is the most serious and life-threatening type of skin cancer. It is almost always treatable when caught early, but if it metastasizes, or spreads to other parts of the body, it becomes difficult to treat explains the co-director at the Melanoma Clinical Research.



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream reports on the never ending Dem resistance and the weird marriage of Rep Ilhan Omar to her brother.



11:06-11:29a ET - Al & Lisa Robertson - Duck Dynasty stars were desperate for their love to survive―and with God’s help, they realized the only answer to marital and family betrayal is all-consuming, life-altering, desperate forgiveness. We discuss their new book, Desperate Forgiveness, How Mercy Sets You Free.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee discusses,The $320 Billion Debt Ceiling and some possible hope for the Bureau of Land Management.



11:46-11:58a ET - Wes Hampton - After performing at Billy Graham’s memorial service, alongside fellow Gaither Vocal Band members, Hampton was inspired to finish the solo album he started a year earlier, “Wes Hampton Hymns.” He shares all about it.



