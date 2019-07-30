The Squad Becomes The Untouchables, What Budget-Debt Ceiling Explodes and Our Weekly Viral Videos Report



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No

Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Paul Kengor - The Squad Becomes the Untouchables and Our profound ignorance of the crimes of Communism. Professor of political science and executive director of The Center for Vision & Values at Grove City College discusses



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man talks about congress raising the debt ceiling by 320 Billion, The Fed Considering lowering rates, and US China Trade talks back on.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - George Landrith - Last month, an influential congressional committee approved legislation that would impose strict reporting requirements on medical research involving monkeys and other nonhuman primates. The President and CEO of Frontiers of Freedomexplains why this isn’t a good idea.



10:32-10:42a ET - Tom DiLenge - The Senate Finance Committee releases it's prescription drug price proposal on the cusp of Robert Mueller's testimony before Congress. That's how you hide a bad idea says the President of Law for the Biotechnology Innovation Organization



10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - It Ain’t Easy Being Baltimore. But Don’t Give Up Hope says the managing editor of The Stream.org.



11:06-11:29a ET - Karen Kataline - Mueller hearing finally exposes the sham of the Mueller Investigation. Commentator, columnist & talk show host discusses.



11:32-11:42a ET - Brian Everett - Expert Shares Tips On How To Engage With A Financial Advisor; Stress Why It’s Important At Any Stage Of Life & To Help Achieve Overall Financial Wellness.



11:46-11:58a ET - Ben Siegel/Parker Pell - Two young entrepreneurial college kids that are tackling the nation’s student debt crisis head on with their fast-growing upstart, QuikFix!





