Sunday TV News Highlights, Memo To GOP, Dems Say It Ain’t Over, and Congress Wants To Eliminate Fed Cap on Airports



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, from the Dems After Mueller, Debt Ceiling Caps Out and Race Card Madness



9:32-9:42a ET - Matt Logan - Expert Shares Tips for Realizing Financial Independence and Advice for Working with a Financial Advisor to Achieve Overall Financial Wellness. The Cetera Financial Group advisor shares.



9:46-9:58a ET - Grover Norquist - Representatives Thomas Massie and Earl Blumenauer Move to Eliminate Federal Cap on Passenger Facility Charge. President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes explains what this could mean to air travel.



10:06-10:29a - Troy Anderson - Pulitzer Prize-nominated investigative journalist, co-author along with Paul McGuire an internationally recognized Bible prophecy expert is back to discuss Trumpocalypse, The End-Times President, a Battle Against the Globalist Elite, and the Countdown to Armageddon.



10:32-10:42a ET - Gotham Chopra - The director and creator Stephen vs The Game and Emmy award winning series, Tom vs Time and co-founder of Religion of Sports takes us behind the scenes of the FB Watch Series.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Once Upon A time in Hollywood, The Farewell and Lion King



11:06-11:29a ET - Sandra Lott - How God Moved This Woman From Pain to Purpose. The author Christ follower shares her story, raw and real, and how she found love through faith.



11:32-11:58a ET - Steve Vincent - When Faith Lights the Way: The Quest to Restore Electricity to a War-Ravaged African Hospital is a story about living and working in Liberia changed everyone’s life who participated in this quest.



