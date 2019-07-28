Gene and Randall welcome Jason Gleaves, author of “UFO Photo: Computer Analysis of Worldwide Ufo Images Through the Decades,” and “Ufology Umbrella.” In his books, Jason covers a variety of detailed computer images that are analyzed and enhanced using up-to-date processing techniques of Unidentified Flying Objects and anomalies through the decades, revisiting some well-known documented cases from the past to more recent times, including the Paul Trent sighting from 1950 and the “Battle over Los Angeles” in 1942. The book also features unseen and unheard firsthand accounts of his own personal UFO sighting at RAF Cosford Air Force Base U.K. in 1993.