9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - Former constitutional law professor, and recognized legal commentator discusses Georgia politician throws Race Card and it comes back on her, Rep Omar’s latest “white man slur,” and Dems Hail Mary Prayer goes unanswered.



9:32-9:58a ET - John Whitehead - The Tyranny of the Police State Disguised as Law-and-Order and the Rutherford Institute Defends Ministry Prevented From Giving Free Eyeglasses to the Homeless. Constitutional attorney and author is founder and president of The Rutherford Institute and author of "Battlefield America: The War on the American People."



10:06-10:29a - Asma Uddin - The religious liberty attorney and author talks about her new book, WHEN ISLAM IS NOT A RELIGION: Inside America’s Fight for Religious Freedom, a galvanizing look at our constitutional freedoms during a time of attacks on American Muslims.



10:32-10:42a ET - Diana Morrison - Learn More About A New Personalized Esthetician Guided Skin Care Series That Helps Acne Fighters Learn How To Combat Breakouts And Feel Comfortable In Their Own Skin. Sr. Manager of Service Development & Innovation at Massage Envy discusses



10:46-10:58a ET - Paul Batura - Vice president of Communications for Focus on the Family says Lay off Tom Brady, Jumping off a cliff with my son taught me about being a better dad



11:06-11:29a ET - Chris Macke - Did slowing Chinese growth just ensure a July rate cut? The founder of ‘Solutionomics,’ a non-partisan, platform dedicated to developing and disseminating common sense, innovative solutions for creating a more dynamic American economy discusses.



11:32-11:58a ET - Sargis Sangari - To understand foreign policy, you must understand backyard wars. This Iranian born, former US Army LT Col understands how Iran Thinks and what America’s response should be.

