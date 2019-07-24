« previous next »
Did Mueller Clarify Anything, Fake Race War Continues, Immigration...
Did Mueller Clarify Anything, Fake Race War Continues, & Immigration Biggest Concern For American Voters 

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Wilfred Reilly - Political science professor at Kentucky State University, and author of Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War 

9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Immigration Biggest Concern for Voters according to Gallup and DOJ Announces Broad Antitrust of Big Tech says the co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports

10:06-10:29a - Deneen Borelli - Women for Trump 2020 Kicks Off As Media Works to Destroy the President.  The host onCRTV.com, is also a contributor with Fox News and has appeared regularly on “Hannity,” “Fox & Friends,” “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” and “America’s Newsroom.”

10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Matthew Bunson - Catholic News Agency reports that Pope Francis named Mark Brennan the Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston, Virginia. The American author of more than fifty books, a historian, professor, editor, and Roman Catholic theologian reports.

10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.

11:06-11:29a ET - Kevin Williamson - The Mueller Hearing Brings Out The Twitter Mob, Out in Full Force. The roving correspondent for National Review explains 

11:32-11:58a ET - James Rickards - What goes up, must come down and the dizzying heights of the stock market can’t continue indefinitely says the editor of the newsletter Strategic Intelligence and author of AFTERMATH: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos

11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Lauren Wright - Stoking The Fires Of Fear And Racism: Will The GOP Be Running The 2020 Race On Race? She is an Associate Research Scholar and Lecturer at the Woodrow Wilson School and Department of Politics at Princeton University



