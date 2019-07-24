Did Mueller Clarify Anything, Fake Race War Continues, & Immigration Biggest Concern For American Voters



9:06-9:28a ET - Wilfred Reilly - Political science professor at Kentucky State University, and author of Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left Is Selling a Fake Race War



9:32-9:58a ET - Megan Barth - Immigration Biggest Concern for Voters according to Gallup and DOJ Announces Broad Antitrust of Big Tech says the co-chair of RedWave America PAC and The Media Equality Project reports



10:06-10:29a - Deneen Borelli - Women for Trump 2020 Kicks Off As Media Works to Destroy the President. The host onCRTV.com, is also a contributor with Fox News and has appeared regularly on “Hannity,” “Fox & Friends,” “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” and “America’s Newsroom.”



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Matthew Bunson - Catholic News Agency reports that Pope Francis named Mark Brennan the Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston, Virginia. The American author of more than fifty books, a historian, professor, editor, and Roman Catholic theologian reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Steve Evans - Live from the Movie Capitol of the World, The Movie Guy reports on the Box Office Winners and coming attractions.



11:06-11:29a ET - Kevin Williamson - The Mueller Hearing Brings Out The Twitter Mob, Out in Full Force. The roving correspondent for National Review explains



11:32-11:58a ET - James Rickards - What goes up, must come down and the dizzying heights of the stock market can’t continue indefinitely says the editor of the newsletter Strategic Intelligence and author of AFTERMATH: Seven Secrets of Wealth Preservation in the Coming Chaos



