Omar’s Comments On America Are In Conflict With Most American Muslims, What To Expect From Mueller Hearings & Squad MIA On Antifa



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Raheel Raza - A founding member of the Muslim Reformer Movement, and international human rights activist, the Pakistani-Canadian journalist, author, public speaker, media consultant, and interfaith discussion leader says Ilhan Omar’s disparaging comments about America do not represent the majority of Muslims in America.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bill Pascoe - Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund Political Director and TPP’s Man in Washington talks, what to expect from the Mueller testimony and what the GOP and Trump will do to counter.



9:46 -9:58a ET - Tim Graham - The 'Squad' Won't Condemn Antifa Terrorism....WHERE Are The Media? Executive Editor of NewsBusters and is the Media Research Center’s Director of Media Analysis



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - Liberal Rants Aren’t Silencing “Lion King’s” Box-office Roar. The Bestselling author, media and legal analyst explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - David Vanderpool - LiveBeyond calls for Day of Prayer for Haiti. Director of Development, Agriculture, & Marketing reports



10:46-10:58a ET - Priscilla Schirer - Talks about Overcomer coming out on August 23rd. It’s another great movie from the Kendrick brothers and the entire family will laugh, cry, enjoy and especially reclaim their identity.



11:06-11:29a ET - Mollie Hemingway & Carrie Severino - Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court written by senior editor at The Federalist and Fox News contributor, and chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, is the definitive reporting and analysis on the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr Lauren Wright - Stoking The Fires Of Fear And Racism: Will The GOP Be Running The 2020 Race On Race? She is an Associate Research Scholar and Lecturer at the Woodrow Wilson School and Department of Politics at Princeton University







