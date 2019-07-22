The Ever Increasing Threat Of Iran, The Movie Unplanned Creating Shock Waves In Canada, Plus Viral Videos



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Ryan Mauro - The director of the Clarion Intelligence Network & Shillman Fellow for the Clarion Project, discusses the ever increasing threat of Iran. Plus an update on his documentary, Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia”



9:32-9:42a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



9:46 -9:58a ET - Cary Solomon & Chuck Konzelman - Co-directors, producers and writers of Unplanned talk about how the movie is creating shock waves throughout Canada.



10:06-10:29a - Al & Lisa Robertson - Duck Dynasty stars were desperate for their love to survive―and with God’s help, they realized the only answer to marital and family betrayal is all-consuming, life-altering, desperate forgiveness. We discuss their new book, Desperate Forgiveness, How Mercy Sets You Free.



10:32-10:42a ET - Ceci Carmichael - Chef and Lifestyle Expert, Shares Her Top Summer Entertaining Tips to Keep the Party ‘Chill’ and Fun.



10:46-10:58a ET - Tim Graham - The 'Squad' Won't Condemn Antifa Terrorism....WHERE Are The Media? Executive Editor of NewsBusters and is the Media Research Center’s Director of Media Analysis



11:06-11:29a ET - Kasey Pipes - In his just released book, After the Fall: The Remarkable Comeback of Richard Nixon the former advisor to President George W. Bush, tells the fascinating story of Nixon’s comeback.



11:32-11:42a ET - Bill Bush - Expert Shares Tips On How To Engage With A Financial Advisor and Why It’s Important At Any Stage Of Life & To Help Achieve Overall Financial Wellness



11:46-11:58a ET - Jeff Allen - Regarded as one of the premiere clean comedians in the business. He’s back with an update on "The America I Grew Up In.” His rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, has gone absolutely viral on the internet with “through the roof” millions of views.







