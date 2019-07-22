« previous next »
Ever Increasing Threat Of Iran, Movie Unplanned Creating Shock Waves In Canada

Ever Increasing Threat Of Iran, Movie Unplanned Creating Shock Waves In Canada
The Ever Increasing Threat Of Iran, The Movie Unplanned Creating Shock Waves In Canada, Plus Viral Videos

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - Ryan Mauro - The director of the Clarion Intelligence Network & Shillman Fellow for the Clarion Project, discusses the ever increasing threat of Iran. Plus an update on his documentary, Finding the Mountain of Moses: The Real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia”

9:32-9:42a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report 

9:46 -9:58a ET - Cary Solomon & Chuck Konzelman - Co-directors, producers and writers of Unplanned talk about how the movie is creating shock waves throughout Canada.

10:06-10:29a - Al & Lisa Robertson - Duck Dynasty stars were desperate for their love to survive―and with God’s help, they realized the only answer to marital and family betrayal is all-consuming, life-altering, desperate forgiveness.  We discuss their new book, Desperate Forgiveness, How Mercy Sets You Free.

10:32-10:42a ET - Ceci Carmichael - Chef and Lifestyle Expert, Shares Her Top Summer Entertaining Tips to Keep the Party ‘Chill’ and Fun. 

10:46-10:58a ET - Tim Graham - The 'Squad' Won't Condemn Antifa Terrorism....WHERE Are The Media? Executive Editor of NewsBusters and is the Media Research Center’s Director of Media Analysis

11:06-11:29a ET - Kasey Pipes - In his just released book, After the Fall: The Remarkable Comeback of Richard Nixon the former advisor to President George W. Bush, tells the fascinating story of Nixon’s comeback.

11:32-11:42a ET - Bill Bush - Expert Shares Tips On How To Engage With A Financial Advisor and Why It’s Important At Any Stage Of Life & To Help Achieve Overall Financial Wellness

11:46-11:58a ET - Jeff Allen - Regarded as one of the premiere clean comedians in the business.  He’s back with an update on "The America I Grew Up In.”  His rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, has gone absolutely viral on the internet with “through the roof” millions of views.



