Sunday TV News Highlights, Dems Pressing Forward On Impeachment, Trump Tweets, & Debate Over What’s Racist



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, from the debate over what is racist, to Dems getting ready for Mueller.



9:32-9:42a ET - John Tamny - Government spending doesn’t power economic growth says FreedomWorks Director of the Center for Economic Freedom



9:46 -9:58a ET - Dr Alveda King - “The Squad is: A self-avowed “gang” of beautiful, powerful, Jezebelesque women devoted to stirring up strife and mayhem says the evangelist and director of civil rights for the unborn



10:06-10:29a - Mark Meckler - The President of Citizens for Self-governance is talking immigration, DOJ/DHS new rules for asylum seekers and the implosion of the Democrat Party and stewardship of the nation.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jessica Anderson - Planned Parenthood Exposes True Goals and Fires their President. The Vice-President of Heritage Action reacts.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews The Lion King, and what’s new and streaming for families.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Haywood Robinson - Former Abortion Doctor Joins Pro-Life Organization. 40 Days for Life Announces New Director of Medical Affairs and Education and he’s here to talk About it.



11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - H&R Block reports that the average person has increased their income by 25%. Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, discusses.



11:46-11:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream reports on Nike’s problem with the Betsy Ross Flag and Why Dems Want To Count Illegals in the 2020 Census.

