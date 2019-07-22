« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sun TV News, Dems Pressing Forward On Impeachment, Trump Tweets...  (Read 24 times)

blue rhino creative

  • Sr. Member
  • ****
  • Posts: 450
  • Karma: +1/-2
Sun TV News, Dems Pressing Forward On Impeachment, Trump Tweets...
« on: July 22, 2019, 09:35:49 am »
Sunday TV News Highlights, Dems Pressing Forward On Impeachment, Trump Tweets, & Debate Over What’s Racist

3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads

9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, from the debate over what is racist, to Dems getting ready for Mueller.

9:32-9:42a ET - John Tamny - Government spending doesn’t power economic growth says FreedomWorks Director of the Center for Economic Freedom

9:46 -9:58a ET - Dr Alveda King - “The Squad is: A self-avowed “gang” of beautiful, powerful, Jezebelesque women devoted to stirring up strife and mayhem says the evangelist and director of civil rights for the unborn

10:06-10:29a - Mark Meckler - The President of Citizens for Self-governance is talking immigration, DOJ/DHS new rules for asylum seekers and the implosion of the Democrat Party and stewardship of the nation.

10:32-10:42a ET - Jessica Anderson - Planned Parenthood Exposes True Goals and Fires their President.  The Vice-President of Heritage Action reacts.

10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews The Lion King, and what’s new and streaming for families.

11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Haywood Robinson - Former Abortion Doctor Joins Pro-Life Organization. 40 Days for Life Announces New Director of Medical Affairs and Education and he’s here to talk About it.

11:32-11:42a ET - Lew Uhler - H&R Block reports that the average person has increased their income by 25%.  Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee, discusses. 

11:46-11:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream reports on Nike’s problem with the Betsy Ross Flag and Why Dems Want To Count Illegals in the 2020 Census.


Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Database Error

Please try again. If you come back to this error screen, report the error to an administrator.
Back