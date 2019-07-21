« previous next »
Author Topic: The Paracast — July 21, 2019  (Read 13 times)

The Paracast — July 21, 2019
After 72 years of ridicule, UFOs are being taken more and more seriously in the mainstream media. So Gene and Randall presents UFO lobbyist Stephen Bassett, executive director of the Paradigm Research Group. The group was founded in 1996 to end what he regards as a government imposed embargo on the truth behind the UFO phenomenon. Stephen has spoken to audiences around the world about the implications of formal disclosure by world governments of what he believes to be an extraterrestrial presence engaging the human race. He has given over 1,000 radio and television interviews, and PRG’s advocacy work has been extensively covered by national and international media. In 2013, PRG produced a “Citizen Hearing on Disclosure” at the National Press Club in Washington, DC.


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
