Donald Trump’s Ascent As Told By Those Who Really Know, And If Everything Is Racist, What Does It Really Matter Anymore?



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Allen Salkin - The Method To The Madness is the new book,from the reporter who covered Donald Trump for two decades for the New York Times and New York Post. You’ll see and understand Trump better than ever.



9:32-9:58a ET - Dr John Zmirak - If Everything Is Racist, Nothing Is, Not Even Trump’s Tweets says the Sr Editor of the Stream.org



10:06-10:29a - David Almasi - New Poll Shows That Anti-Gun Activism Of Denim Icon Levi Strauss Pushes People To Shop Elsewhere. Is this a wise decision? Vice president of the National Center for Public Policy Research discusses



10:32-10:42a ET - John Boehner - Former House Speaker and former House Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley have joined forces to launch the Retirement Security Coalition to communicate the desperate situation of failing pension plans that’s having a direct effect on million Americans.



10:46-10:58a ET - Jeff Allen - Regarded as one of the premiere clean comedians in the business. He’s back with an update on "The America I Grew Up In.” His rapid-fire humor, which centers on marriage and family, has gone absolutely viral on the internet with “through the roof” millions of views.



11:06-11:29a ET - John Stonestreet - In Life, Marriage, and Religious Liberty, Christian scholars and authors, writing from various Evangelical, Protestant, Orthodox, and Catholic traditions, evaluate the current cultural landscape and update the Manhattan Declaration call to Christian conviction. Co-author, and President of the Colson Center discusses



11:32-11:58a ET - Daniel Greenfield - Why is no one talking about Barry Krischer? The Democrat Who Let Jeffrey Epstein Get Away. The Shillman Journalism Fellow at the Freedom Center, investigative journalist and writer reports.





