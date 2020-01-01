SCOTUS Misses Mark On Citizenship Question, 5thCircuit Puts Obamacare On Life Support & Big Tech Gets A Sop From Congress



9:06-9:28a ET - Adam Carrington - SCOTUS Missed the Mark on Citizenship

Question explains the assistant professor of politics at Hillsdale College



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - Obamacare is on “Life Support” as the 5thCircuit is deciding its fate. The President and Co-founder of Tea Party Patriots discusses.



9:46-9:58a ET - Rachel Bovard - High-Skilled Immigration Act Is a Sop to Big Tech says Sr. Dir of Policy at the Conservative Partnership Institute discusses



10:06-10:29a - Julio Rivera - Editorial Director for ReactionaryTimes.com, a small business consultant, and a featured columnist at Newsmax.com. Lifezette.com, and The Washington Times reacts to the Dems civil war and how their Trump derangement syndrome is costing WTP.



10:32-10:42a ET - Steve Danon - Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at the National Restaurant Association says Doubling the Minimum Wage to $15 Would Stifle Small Family-Owned Restaurants



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream reports on Nike’s problem with the Betsy Ross Flag and Why Dems Want To Count Illegals in the 2020 Census.



11:06-11:29a ET - Dr Ralph Enslow - Servant leadership is commended by popular leadership writers and scholars. President of the Association for Biblical Higher Education talks about his new book, 'Servant of All: Reframing Greatness and Leadership Through the Teachings of Jesus'



11:32-11:58a ET - Noelle Salazar - It's a little-known chapter in history - the era of the Women Airforce Service Pilots - whose courage during World War II turned ordinary women into extraordinary heroes! Navy recruit, medical assistant, an NFL cheerleader, and always a storyteller talks about her new book, Flight Girls.



