Are We Running The Risk Of A Recession, Stemming The Flow Toward Socialism and Viral Videos Report



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Michael Busler - As Our Debt Piles Up and Deficit up 25% since Trump elected, are we running the risk of a recession? Public policy analyst, and economics professor breaks it down.



9:32-9:42a ET - Elaine Parker - Communications Officer of Job Creators Network discusses Stemming the Flow Toward Socialism and the latest CBO damning report on $15 minimum wage legislation.



9:46 -9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Dr Michael Brown - Host of the nationally syndicated Line of Fire radio program and author talks about his latest book “Jezebel’s War With America: The Plot to Destroy Our Country and What We Can Do to Turn the Tide”



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Kevin Campbell - One in three Americans has High Cholesterol. Learn How a Few Minor (and Fun!) Lifestyle Changes Can Get You on the Road to Heart Health as explained by the internationally recognized cardiologist.



10:46-10:58a ET - Al Perrotta - As Founders Get Trashed, I Wonder: Will Jefferson, Washington Be Invited to Their Own Party? The Managing Editor of Stream.org discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Bob Barr - The Congressman discusses what we can expect from the Mueller testimony, Megan Rapinoe’s questionable patriotism and the Squad’s response to President Trump’s Tweet.



11:32-11:58a ET - Derek Evans - The President and Co-founder of Project 615 discusses his new book, Made To Change The World: How Ordinary people Are Called To Do Extraordinary Work, The Story of Project 615.



