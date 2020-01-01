Sunday TV News Highlights, Census Citizen Question Controversy, Detention Center Realty & Mueller, The Reluctant Witness



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, from the debate over the 2020 census citizen question to conditions at our crowded border detention centers.



9:32-9:42a ET - TBA -



9:46 -9:58a ET - Eddie Scarry - Fresh from El Paso with his eye witness report and Democrats distract with 'kids in cages' because they don't care to fix the real illegal immigration problem reports the commentary writer with the Washington Examiner.



10:06-10:29a - Mollie Hemingway/Carrie Severino - Iran exceeds enriched uranium limit under nuke pact. Additional US fighter jets sent to Gulf amid Iran tensions... With details is the author, and foreign policy expert.



10:32-10:42a ET - Adam Brandon - FreedomWorks President says, Nike just framed the 2020 presidential debate.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Bethany Hamilton-Unstoppable, Stuber and Crawl



11:06-11:29a ET - Grover Norquist - Former Vice President Joe Biden is laying down a big-time marker in his campaign for president. It appears the cornerstone of his quest for the White House is to raise taxes; probably everyone's taxes. President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes breaks it down.



11:32-11:58a ET - Hal Donaldson - Convoy of Hope CEO and Founder Challenges Christians to Get Out of the Pew and Join the Revolution as discussed in his new book, Disruptive Compassion, Becoming The Revolutionary You Were Born To Be.



