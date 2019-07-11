Democrats’ Policies Hurt Those They Claim To Help, Market Breaks Another Record and Cultural Ex Post Facto



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Liz Peek - Democrat’s Policies Hurt Those They Claim to Help explains Fox News contributor and former top ranked Wall Street analyst. Plus the market hits an all-time high, 27,000.



9:32-9:58a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - Cultural Ex Post Facto? What does our constitution say about Ex Post Facto? The award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker explains.



10:06-10:29a - John Lott - World Recognized Expert on Guns and Crime, President of Crime Prevention Research Center shares why he got punished for tweeting the truth.



10:32-10:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - America’s Money Answers Man talks US China Truce, and there is some free money out there in unclaimed assets and selling your life insurance. He has the details.



10:46-10:58a ET - Glenn Stanton - The Myth of the Dying Church. The church is not shrinking as some would suggest. The director of Global Family Formation Studies at Focus on the Family discusses



11:06-11:29a ET - Patrick Wood - Democrats driving Agenda 21 and why is NASA persisting on the false climate scientists’ claim? Technocracy is the Real Threat, Not Nationalism says the leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed "New International Economic Order



11:32-11:58a ET - Lowell Ponte - The Hypocrisy of the left, from Thomas Jefferson to the party of the KKK and now Socialism.The former Think Tank Futurist, Former Roving Editor at Reader’s Digest and author discusses.





