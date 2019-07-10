Gov Cuomo’s Workaround Targets Trump’s Taxes, Home Depot-The Left’s Latest Target & The Latest on the Deep State



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Mark Meckler - Cuomo Workaround Bill Targets Trump Tax Returns. The Tea Party co-founder, President of Citizens for Self-Governance, and grassroots leader discusses.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The left is now targeting Home Depot. This is what happens when Due Process is kicked to the curb. The President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots explains.



9:46-9:58a ET - Craig Huey - A Hidden but powerful battle is going on in our nation. This battle is a historic assault on freedom and the very foundations of our country. The coordinator and speaker for the Election Forum and publisher of one of the largest Christian political newsletters in America, Reality Alert reports.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - What is going on at Nike, that Colin Kaepernick can direct what they can market? Is this just more Corporate Virtue signaling? The Bestselling author, media and legal analyst explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Patrick Flume - Summer Activities May Result in Exposure to a Bacteria that Can Cause a Chronic Lung Condition. A Pulmonologist and Patient Raise Awareness About Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) Lung Disease



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream reports on the real reason why Democrats and their open-border allies on the left oppose a citizenship question in the census.



11:06-11:29a ET - Sean Flynn - President Trump Kicked off his 2020 Campaign by Bashing the Disaster of Obamacare. The author and former congressional candidate has the solution in his upcoming book, The Cure That Works.



11:32-11:58a ET - Steve Cortes - CNN commentator and former Trump campaign operative discusses Trump’s Enthusiastic 2020 Campaign Kickoff, Cleaning Up the Mueller Mess and The Latino Coalition Launch.



