9:06-9:28a ET - John Guandolo - To Act Effectively Against Iran, US Officials Must Understand Sharia explains the President and Founder of Understanding The Threat, Counter Terrorism Expert and former FBI agent.



9:32-9:58a ET - Jeff Crouere - Has Jimmy Carter been afflicted with Russian fever? The Cajun Crusher breaks it down as we join each other’s show Live.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - James Davidson - Several journalists recently made the case that an FBI culture characterized by hubris precipitated the FBI's improperly predicated investigation into the Trump campaign. Then former FBI Agent and President of PotecttheFBI.org explains



10:32-10:58a ET - Karen Straughan - James Comey's Daughter To Be Prosecutor On Epstein Case. The sexual assault analyst is a spokesperson for Men's Rights Edmonton, and a contributor to AVoiceForMen.com reports.



11:06-11:29a ET - Andrew Shaffer - The new book from the New York Times best-selling author, HOPE RIDES AGAIN brings back the "ultimate crime fighting duo" and revives the bromance between President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.



11:32-11:58a ET - Fr Jose Maniyangat - The Missionary Priest shares his miraculous story of life after deaththat included trips to Hell, Purgatory and Heaven.





