9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, Trump’s 4thBetter Than Expected, Immigration Chaos Continues-Time For Solutions, & White House says actions on immigration coming.



9:32-9:58a ET - Joseph Duggan - Terror Attacks on Saudi Oil Operations Reveal Moralism Folly says the author of Khashoggi, Dynasties, and Double Standards.



10:06-10:29a - Dan Perkins - Iran exceeds enriched uranium limit under nuke pact. Additional US fighter jets sent to Gulf amid Iran tensions... With details is the author, and foreign policy expert.



10:32-10:42a ET - David Thomas Roberts - House Democrats on Tuesday sued for President Trump’s tax returns, marking the beginning of a lengthy, high-stakes legal fight. Best-selling author, Renegade CapitalistTM and serial entrepreneur reports.



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Spider-Man, Wild Rose, and new TV series, The Bravest Knight



11:06-11:29a ET - Mike Weinberg - The world renowned sales expert speaker and bestselling author shares why we should stop sharing our calendars and selling our time + how disinformation is at an all-time high



11:32-11:58a ET - Karen Lugo - Why did the Supremes reject Trump Administrations attempt to ask citizen question as part of the next US Census? Constitutional attorney & US Census analyst has details.





