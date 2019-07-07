Gene and Randall present a return visit by Paul Eno, senior member of the world-famous father and son team Paul and Ben Eno of Behind The Paranormal. Paul and Ben — who makes a cameo appearance during the first part of the episode — have investigated hundreds of paranormal cases all over the world, and they have lectured throughout America and in Europe. Paul began his paranormal quest in the early 1970s, while he was studying for the priesthood. His early mentors included parapsychology pioneer Dr. Louisa Rhine, Fr. John J. Nicola S.J. (technical advisor for the film “The Exorcist”) and legendary (though very controversial), first-generation “grandparents of ghost hunting” Ed and Lorraine Warren.