Is ICE Deporting Vets While Unaware of Screening Requirements? And The Death of Politics



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Gen Mardi Eder - U.S. Army retired, is the former Army Deputy Chief of Public Affairs. She is currently a national spokesperson for OurCitizenshipCounts.org, says ICE Deported Veterans While ‘Unaware’ of Screening Requirements according to one report.



9:32-9:58a ET - Pete Wehner - His new book, THE DEATH OF POLITICS: How to Heal Our Fractured Republic After Trump shares his arguments both for and against Trump’s accomplishments, and looks to restore Americans faith in the political process overall.



10:06-10:29a - Grover Norquist - Former Vice President Joe Biden is laying down a big-time marker in his campaign for president. It appears the cornerstone of his quest for the White House is to raise taxes; probably everyone's taxes. President of Americans for Tax Reform, America's preeminent center-right expert on taxes breaks it down.



10:32-10:42a ET - Corrine Weaver - Facebook released an update of its so-called “civil rights” audit June 30. The results did not bode well for conservatives explains the Staff Writer for MRC TechWatch



10:46-10:58a ET - Joannie DeBrito - Director of Parenting at Focus on the Family talks about how parents can help their child who is being cyber bullied.



11:06-11:29a ET - Travis Chambers - The Founder of Chamber Media explains how to boom your business using the power of viral social media video ads



11:32-11:58a ET - Jack Alexander - Christians Struggle with Justice: the author and Barna Group address Injustice in New Study.





