Celebrating Our Independence, Religious Freedoms Today vs 1776 and The Perfect 4thof July Song



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Bruce Kauffmann - As our country comes together to celebrate our Independence, the award-winning syndicated columnist, historian, author and speaker reminds us why we celebrate.



9:32-9:42a ET - Bruce Hausknecht - Do We Still Have The Same Religious Freedoms As We Did in 1776? Focus on the Family’s judicial analyst questions if we still hold the truths to be self-evident?



9:46-9:58a ET - Karen Javitch - With July 4th right here, what better way to get into the spirit than with her 4th of July Song. A song which celebrates America while telling the story of our independence.



10:06-10:29a - Tim Goeglein - In his new book, American Restoration, vice president for External and Government Relations at Focus on the Family, and Craig Osten, a former political reporter and ardent student of history, make the case that an American restoration is not only possible, but probable—if we act now.



10:32-10:58a ET - Dr Jerry Newcombe - The co-host and spokesperson for Truth that Transforms (formerly The Coral Ridge Hour), the television outreach of the late Dr. D. James Kennedy admonishes Hollywood To Pick On Someone Their Own Size.



11:06-11:29a ET - Bethany Bowra - A growing number of Republican congressmen are starting to act on Climate Change, with an interesting approach, says the Communications Director for American Conservative Coalition.



11:32-11:58a ET - Dr John Eastman - SCOTUS Decides Not To Support Legal Status Question in Census. US Census Legal Analyst, Law Professor and Constitutional Law Scholar discusses.









