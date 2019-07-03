SCOTUS Decisions, A Call for Reparations, War On Our Freedoms and Study On Dem Debates



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Horace Cooper - Former constitutional law professor, and recognized legal commentator discusses key SCOTUS decisions, and the renewed call for reparations.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jenny Beth Martin - The President and co-founder of Tea Party Patriots discusses the attack on our freedoms and the promises kept by President Trump.



9:46-9:58a ET - Rich Noyes - No surprise, according to this Study: NBC Serves Up Left-Wing Questions for Left-Wing Democrats. The Research Director at the Media Research Center shares.



10:06-10:29a - James Hirsen - True Lies about socialism, it’s a system of government that has never worked and never will. The Bestselling author, media and legal analyst explains.



10:32-10:58a ET - Jim Simpson - Violent Antifa Is The Real Face of The Left explains the investigative journalist, businessman and former economist and budget examiner for the White House Office of Management and Budget



11:06-11:29a ET - Sen Jim DeMint - Former Senator and current Chairman for the Conservative Partnership Institute talks Government Spending, Budget Caps, Immigration and Term Limits.



11:32-11:58a ET - Craig Huey - A Hidden but powerful battle is going on in our nation. This battle is a historic assault on freedom and the very foundations of our country. The coordinator and speaker for the Election Forum and publisher of one of the largest Christian political newsletters in America, Reality Alert reports.













