Victory for Free Speech and Other SCOTUS Decisions, A Promise Keeping president and Viral Videos.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - Adam Carrington - SCOTUS gives a victory for Free Speech. The assistant professor of politics at Hillsdale College discusses this and other decisions from the high court.



9:32-9:42a ET - Lew Uhler - Dems keep resisting but President remains busy fulfilling his promises to the American people. Founder and President of the National Tax Limitation Committee shares the good news.



9:46-9:58a ET - Samantha Mao - The Good News Girl is back with her very popular weekly Viral Video Report



10:06-10:29a - Bill Federer - The nationally known speaker, best-selling author, president of Amerisearch talks about this date in history and America’s Independence Day!



10:32-10:42a ET - Dr Sharla Patterson - Hundreds of Thousands of Women Will Be Diagnosed with Breast Cancer this Year. The breast surgeon with NCH Physician Group in Naples, FL shares Innovative Technology Aimed to Help Women with Recovery



10:46-10:58a ET - Rachel Alexander - Senior editor at The Stream reports on The Biden Disaster, AOC’s Concentration Camps statement and Wrongly Imprisoned Rep Steve Stockman.



11:06-11:29a ET - Rebecca Friedlander - Finding Beautiful: Discovering Authentic Beauty around the World. The filmmaker uncovers the true beauty of 12 women from various ethnicities and backgrounds shattering the lies of rejection, doubt and low self-esteem.



11:32-11:42a ET - Danny Lipford - What does it take to have a beautiful, low maintenance outdoor living space? With the right tweaks and tools, you can achieve your own outdoor paradise! Host of Today’s Homeowner TV and Radio is here with tips and ideas.



11:46-11:58a ET - Steve Moore - Senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks reveals, The Dirty Secrets Of The Green New Deal.





