Sunday TV News Highlights, Harris/Dem Hypocrisy, Great Auto Loans Now and Healthcare-America’s Monopoly.



3 Compelling Hours of Experts, and Authors Pursuing The Truth No Matter Where It Leads



9:06-9:28a ET - BML Sunday News Review - Reviewing the Sunday News Shows, Trump at DMV, Biden on Ropes and Harris/Dem Hypocrisy.



9:32-9:42a ET - Jordan Goodman - Now’s the time for a better auto loan and mortgage rates continue to look favorable. America’s Money Answers Man has all the details.



9:46-9:58a ET - Adam Andrzejewski - Healthcare in America isn't a market, it's a monopoly. It's time to learn the truth. The founder of OpenTheBooks.com and author of “Operation Drain The Swamp” reports.



10:06-10:29a - Raymond Ibrahim - The ethnic Arab/Egyptian is tagged as “racist” and “white supremacist by CAIR and pressures the War College to cancel a scheduled speech. The Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, a Judith Friedman Rosen Writing Fellow at the Middle East Forum and a CBN News contributor explains.



10:32-10:42a ET - Julia Dimon - The Travel Expert Shares Why North America Is Such A Hot Travel Destination This Summer. Bonus: It Isn’t Thousands Of Miles Away!



10:46-10:58a ET - Adam Holz - Interim Director for Focus on the Family’s PluggedIn.com reviews Yesterday and Anabelle Comes Home



11:06-11:29a ET - Chris DeRose - Star Spangled Scandal: Sex, Murder, and the Trial that Changed America is the riveting true story of the murder and trial that sparked a national debate on madness, male honor, female virtue, fidelity, and the rule of law. It’s the bestselling author’s latest book.



11:32-11:58a ET - Clemens Cavallin - Associate Professor in Religious Studies at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden returns to discuss mopre of the story of Michael O'Brien, one of the most popular Catholic novelists and painters of our times.







