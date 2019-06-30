Gene and Randall present author and anthropologist Dr. Michael P. Masters, author of “Identified Flying Objects: A Multidisciplinary Scientific Approach to the UFO Phenomenon. The book presents a challenging theory that at least some of those strange objects may actually be time travelers from the future. Dr. Masters received a Ph.D. in Anthropology from Ohio State University in 2009, where he specialized in hominid evolutionary anatomy, archaeology, and biomedicine. His background, education, and current research program combine to offer a unique perspective, and a novel approach to addressing unanswered questions pertaining to a widely recognized, yet poorly understood aspect of modern global culture.